EASTON — A total of 268 students graduated from King Philip Regional High School on Sunday afternoon, setting their sights on the next stage in their lives.
The commencement exercises were held at Stonehill College as they have been the past few years for the high school’s students from Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Valedictorian Aedan Derfler-Murphy of Plainville shared a quote from a novel, “Struck by Lightning,” by a favorite author, Chris Colfer, who starred as Kurt Hummel in “Glee”: “Life comes at you fast. It hits you and tries to escape and be expressed in any way possible. In a way, it’s a lot like ... lightning.”
“This sentiment feels fitting. It seems like just last week we were freshmen trying to navigate life in a big new school, and now we’re moving on to things that are bigger and newer,” Derfler-Murphy said. “Some of us are even going to be freshmen again.
“There was actually quite a bit of unpredictability during our time at KP,” Derfler-Murphy said. “From global pandemics to teachers being out twice a week on grand jury duty, we took everything that was thrown at us and just kept going despite it all.
“Now, it’s our turn to come at life at the speed of lightning and give it everything we got,” Derfler-Murphy told graduates. “Embrace the unpredictable, and expect the unexpected.”
Melissa Canning of Wrentham gave the salutatorian speech.
Gavin Croke, senior class president, delivered the senior speech.
Principal Lisa Mobley was taking part in her last KP graduation, as she is leaving after 11 years overseeing the high school for a new job.
Mobley recognized senior class officers, the Top 10 seniors, the Honors Academy, Distinction Graduates, and those enlisting in the military.
Superintendent Paul Zinni gave the introduction to the ceremony. For Zinni, it was also his last of five KP graduations as he is retiring.
Jim Lehan, chairman of the King Philip Regional School Committee, gave the welcome address.
The King Philip Regional Band under Director Michael Keough played the National Anthem that was sung by senior members of the KP Chorus, and “America the Beautiful.”
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Ahunna James, Student Council president.