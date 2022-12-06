The King Philip Regional School District logo has depicted a Native American for decades, but that is being phased out as school committee members have decided to do away with it.
“We voted to make it official that the logo is defined as the interlocking KP,” school board vice chair Bruce Cates said, referring other questions to school officials.
“The King Philip School Committee voted in September that moving forward, the district would only use the interlocked KP logo on all new district-branded items, and not the older logo with Native American imagery,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said in an email.
“The interlocked KP logo is the primary logo the district has used for the past several years,” Zinni said. “The district will not be actively removing or changing anything that has the old logo, however anything that is replaced or created in the future will include the interlocking KP as the official district logo.”
Whether the King Philip district name and the Warrior sports team name should be kept or abandoned has not been discussed by the school committee, the superintendent said.
“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” King Philip High Principal Lisa Mobley said of the logo change, also deferring to the superintendent for more details.
King Philip, also known as Metacomet, was a Wampanoag born in Massachusetts. Historians say he sought to live in harmony with the colonists at first but eventually King Philip’s War broke out, lasting from 1675 to 1678.
Many professional, college and high school sports teams nationwide have been moving away from Native American names and imagery in recent years due to concerns they are racially and culturally insensitive.