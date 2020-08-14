WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District has decided to start the school year with full at-home learning then switch to a hybrid model in mid-October.
The “continuum of learning model” will allow the district to “seamlessly transition” from a “100% remote learning model” to the hybrid one, Superintendent Paul Zinni said in a news release Friday.
Two additional phases are tentatively slated to begin in November and later in the school year.
Many other area school districts have announced plans to start the school year with a hybrid of at-home and in-person instruction.
King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and King Philip Middle School in Norfolk are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The KP educational model features four color-coded phases: purple, blue, yellow and green.
The school year will begin with the purple one, with all students learning remotely from home. Teachers will have the opportunity to connect with their students, set up Google Classrooms and distribute materials and Chromebooks. This phase will also allow the district to provide virtual training to students regarding safety procedures they will be required to follow once in-person schooling begins.
After school officials assess local health, learning and attendance information, the district will transition to the second, or blue, hybrid phase on beginning Oct. 15 — provided health conditions remain stable.
Before students arrive at school for in-person instruction, staff will return Oct. 13 and 14 for professional development and preparation to ensure a safe and smooth transition, officials said.
Students will be assigned to one of two main cohorts, or groups, and siblings will be grouped together. There will be a third cohort for a small number of students requiring in-person daily instruction, and a fourth for a small number who will be fully remote for daily instruction.
The two main cohorts will alternate between in-person and remote learning.
During the blue phase, in-person learning will occur during half-day sessions with a “grab-and-go lunch” on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Cohort A will get in-person instruction Mondays and Tuesdays and Cohort B on Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will engage in a full-day of online learning with live instruction on Zoom.
During this phase, students will be in school buildings for only about 20 percent of the learning time.
Assuming state and local data continue to support an increase in the number of students, faculty and staff allowed in schools, the district will move to the third, yellow phase Nov. 9.
In this phase, Cohorts A and B will be returning to school buildings for full-day in-person sessions for about 40% of their learning, with the remainder from home.
“The district will continue to follow the yellow learning day schedule until it either has to move back to blue or purple, or the state announces that the district can transition to green days, thus bringing all students and staff back into the schools without restrictions,” Zinni said.
The plan will be flexible to adapt to any changes in the COVID-19 pandemic and will be reevaluated throughout the school year.
School board members approved the plan this week and forwarded it to the state.
