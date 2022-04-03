The players of the King Philip Youth Lacrosse program take their sport and fundraising seriously.
So seriously that through their efforts selling raffle tickets for $10 each for a calendar fundraiser, they raised more than $40,000 over two years, far surpassing even their own expectations, and allowing for construction of a community rebound wall at the Rice Complex in Wrentham, a piece of equipment that promises to help their team for years to come.
Seventh graders Maddock Henderson and Dillon Quinn, both of Wrentham, who each sold 80 tickets in the raffle’s first year, used each other as competitive inspiration.
“First, it was so my team could win the ice cream party,” Henderson said. “But it became a competition with my friend Dillon to sell more than him.”
Their efforts, along with that of other players, are the culmination of three years of hard work which started when Cullen Quinn, Dillon’s father, joined the organization as its volunteer fundraising coordinator. Before Quinn came on board, the program’s fundraising scope had been relatively small, and his hope when he arrived was to raise enough money to sustain the program which serves boys and girls from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We only wanted to raise some money to pay for (new equipment) and keep costs low,” Quinn said.
But the calendar fundraiser, in which the team sells raffle tickets for the chance to win cash and gift cards donated from local businesses, with a winner drawn each day for a month, ended up being wildly successful. About 280 kids in the program sold over 3,000 tickets. Incentives like T-shirts and a team ice cream party for those who sold the most tickets helped.
Their success took program officials by surprise.
“We just raised so much money in the first year it was just like woah!” Quinn said.
Once that initial surprise wore off, though, the purpose of fundraising shifted for the board members.
“The question became: how are we going to give back to the program?” Charles Booth, King Philip Youth Lacrosse president, said.
Their eventual answer was to build a community rebound wall for the program, a piece of equipment used to practice throwing and catching — two fundamental skills in lacrosse.
“It’s an activity that everyone needs to do to improve their game,” Andrew Logie, the group’s vice president and treasurer, said.
The new wall, standing at 40x12 feet on their home field and surrounded by turf ,was built over the course of a year and finished just several weeks ago.
Booth said the rebound wall is so important that most kids in the program have a smaller one at home made out of a cheaper, more portable elastic material. But the wall they have now will elevate their practice both technically and socially.
Practicing on the wall “really integrates into player development from a very young level to college to professional,” Booth said. “It’s all about repetition and muscle memory.”
More than the skills, though, Booth and Logie agree that having a place where the teams can practice together will make the experience more enjoyable.
“Especially through COVID-19, it’s a great opportunity for kids to be together while not being together,” Booth said.
Even in the few weeks since it’s been open, he said he has seen kids using the wall to practice in their free time, talking and bantering as they throw and catch.
The team finally being able to use the wall after a year of construction has brought the experience full circle for them.
“Being good at lacrosse really comes down to sitting there and putting in the reps on that wall, and the hard work of earning the money for the wall translates to the hard work you put in on it,” Quinn said.
Booth and Logie said that without the kids’ motivation and hustle — Nichole Bourque of Wrentham, a current ninth grader who sold 64 tickets last year, said she had a “passion to contribute to the team on and off the field,” — as well as Quinn’s leadership, the fundraiser would never have come to fruition the way it did.
All of the teams members’ contributions served to build a better lacrosse program, Booth said, adding how it was a true community effort with the contributions of local businesses that donated and others like Barrows Contracting, Scituate Concrete and Atlantic Sports Group that gave the team discounts on construction.
“It’s an awesome piece of equipment that will last for years and years to come,” Booth said.