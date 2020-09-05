NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A fire in a downtown apartment building led to the evacuation of several people Friday night.
Firefighters about 5:50 p.m. responded to a 911 call that alarms were sounding at the eight-unit apartment complex at 40 Church St.
Firefighters discovered smoke coming from a second floor apartment and encountered fire on a stove that was extending to kitchen cabinets, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
"The fire was quickly knocked down using a water extinguisher reducing the fire spread," Coleman said.
The building was ventilated and the occupants were then allowed to return to their apartments, Coleman said.
The town's electrical inspector was notified.
Attleboro and Plainville firefighters provided station coverage.
The building dates back to 1900.
