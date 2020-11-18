NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say they recovered a knife and clothing linked to a string of area supermarket robberies when they searched the alleged getaway vehicle, court records made public Wednesday reveal.
The car, a 2006 Acura RL, is registered to one of the two suspects in the case, Valerie Proulx, 41, of Brockton. Prosecutors allege she drove her boyfriend to stores and he robbed them.
Proulx and the boyfriend, 36-year-old Justin O’Connell of Brockton, face armed robbery charges for holdups at Shaw’s at Tri-Boro Plaza on Oct. 30 and Stop & Shop on Route 1 on Nov. 12.
Prosecutors say they confessed to the robberies and also one at a Stop & Shop in Bellingam on Nov. 2. They are suspects in other holdups, according to a police affidavit.
“The vehicle and the description of the male and female suspects match several recent armed robberies which have occurred between 10-30-2020 and 11-12-2020 in MA, RI and one in NH,” North Attleboro Detective Kevin McKeon wrote in a search warrant affidavit.
Proulx faces a dangerousness hearing Thursday. O’Connell was deemed a danger Tuesday. Both are being held without bail.
Inside the car, police found a hat worn in the Stop & Shop robbery in North Attleboro and a white, hooded sweatshirt worn in robberies in three other communities, McKeon wrote.
Also found were a pair of maroon sweatpants worn in four armed robberies in other jurisdictions, he said.
The suspects were arrested last Thursday about three hours after the robbery at Stop & Shop on Route 1.
Police say they feared their car was spotted leaving the grocery store after a store manager took photos of it and the driver as it fled the parking lot.
The suspects allegedly had the car towed from Cumberland to a plaza on Route 24 in Bridgewater. Proulx was arrested shortly after the tow driver learned the vehicle was wanted in the robbery, according to police.
O’Connell allegedly carjacked another vehicle in the plaza and led state police on a brief car chase into West Bridgewater, where he was arrested after crashing the vehicle.
When he was apprehended, O’Connell had a large roll of cash in his pants pocket, according to a police report.
