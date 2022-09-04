REHOBOTH -- A 20-year-old Wareham man was arrested on assault and other charges Saturday following an incident involving a knife at a local convenience store.
Police responded about 2:25 p.m. Saturday to the Cumberland Farms on Route 44 for a report of a fight between two males involving a knife.
When the first officer arrived, they were advised that one of the males had just fled in a SUV-type vehicle.
Patrolwoman Kandice Lague observed the vehicle fleeing eastbound on Route 44 toward Taunton. Lague and Patrolman Jake Miranda stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, Sgt. Craig Forget said.
Officers Nick Miranda and Gil Lima responded to the Cumberland Farms and detained the second person who had been involved in the altercation, Scott Bianchi, 20, of Wareham, Forget said.
During the investigation it was determined the suspect who had the knife was Bianchi, Forget said.
Bianchi was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to collect a loan and affray (fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace).
Bianchi was later released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court.