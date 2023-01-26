ATTLEBORO -- A knife was taken away from a student on a bus going to Willett Elementary School Thursday morning.
"We were informed (Thursday) morning by the bus driver that a student was in possession of a knife while on the bus," Principal Jeffrey Cateon said in a message to "Families of Students on Bus" that was forwarded to The Sun Chronicle. "The bus driver confiscated the knife immediately and the situation was reported to the administration upon arrival to the school."
"No threats were made to any students," he said.
The student was brought to school administration offices, and "corrective and remedial action was taken," Cateon said.
City police were also notified to ensure proper procedures were followed, the principal added.
"We take student safety very seriously," Cateon said.
Parents with concerns and questions were advised to contact the principal's office.
Willett School, located on Watson Avenue, is one of five elementary schools in Attleboro.
School safety has been a prominent topic in the news of late. Earlier this month, a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student in an elementary school classroom in Newport News, Va.