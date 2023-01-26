attleboro school buses

Attleboro school buses

 file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A knife was taken away from a student on a bus going to Willett Elementary School Thursday morning.

"We were informed (Thursday) morning by the bus driver that a student was in possession of a knife while on the bus," Principal Jeffrey Cateon said in a message to "Families of Students on Bus" that was forwarded to The Sun Chronicle. "The bus driver confiscated the knife immediately and the situation was reported to the administration upon arrival to the school."