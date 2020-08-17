WRENTHAM — Police are investigating an armed robbery over the weekend at the PJ Mart at Route 121 and Hankcock Street.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said that a man entered the convenience store about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, walked behind the counter, pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk promptly gave it to him and he fled down Hancock Street, McGrath said.
The clerk was shaken up by the incident but she was not physically assaulted, the chief said.
The robber wore a dark-colored hoodie and a mask that covered his face below his eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.
