ATTLEBORO
Kozy Kitchen is back.
The tiny diner on the East Side reopened Monday after being closed for several years. During that period, it was the subject of many rumors and counter rumors about its rebirth.
Christian Giron, formerly of Attleboro, brought the Maple Street establishment back to life, but with a twist.
Rather than the traditional diner food, Giron has sprinkled Central American and Italian flavors into the mostly American fare menu.
There are Guatemalan scrambled egg dishes with beans and tortillas in addition to typical breakfast fare. Lunch and dinner are mostly sandwiches, but there is also pizza and Italian favorites such as chicken Parmesan.
Gone are the Thursday turkey dinner specials the last incarnation of Kozy Kitchen offered.
Giron said he wanted to infuse some of his Guatemalan heritage into the menu as well as offer pizza, which he has a lot of experience with.
He said he has previously cooked at places such as D&M Pizza, Santoro’s Pizza, and the Breakfast Place.
The new Kozy Kitchen is truly a family business with his sister and niece waiting on tables while his mother and uncle help with the food prep.
The restaurant, which is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., is the second one to open in Attleboro this month, with the downtown Bandidos Mexican restaurant opening two weeks ago.
