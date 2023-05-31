WRENTHAM -- The King Philip DECA program outshined many other schools at the recent annual DECA international event that showcased students business skills.
KP DECA members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s International Career Development Conference, held in Orlando, Fla.
As has been the case in past years, KP DECA had the most students of any Massachusetts school qualify for the event and had the most students in MASS-DECA receiving international honors on stage.
Students who received recognition are as follows:
Abby Hoyt received first place (Glass Trophy) in Start Up Business Plan. Phil Harmon and Liam Hickey received second place (Glass Trophy) in Financial Literacy Project. Luke Anderson and Ryan Taylor received third place (Glass Trophy) in Independent Business Plan. Luke Reagan, Jake Van Hosen and Brady Ricci received fourth place (ICDC Champions) in Integrated Marketing Campaign Event. Ryan Brown and Chris Delvecchio received fourth place (ICDC Champions) in Sports and Entertainment Operations Research.
International DECA finalists were Julia Devasto and Meghan Sullivan in Business Growth Plan, Isabelle Taylor in Business Growth Plan; Kate O'Neil, Marisa Hughes and Caitlin Thompson in Community Giving project; and Stephen Quartarone and Ilyas McKenna in Career Development project
Trinjan Kaur was also elected as the North Atlantic Region Vice President of DECA Inc.'s Executive Office.
"On behalf of the district, I would like to congratulate our KP DECA members who participated and excelled at DECA's International Career Development Conference," Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "Our KP DECA chapter has continuously shined at each competition it attends, and that accomplishment is directly attributed to the hard work and dedication of our chapter members and their advisor."
That advisor is KP DECA Marketing Coordinator James Dow.
"We would like to thank everyone who has helped us achieve these amazing honors throughout the year, including our Principal Dr. Mobley who traveled with us to this conference," Dow said. "Our chapter appreciates Dr. Mobley's time and dedication during this conference."
During the school year, roughly 100,000 of DECA’s 224,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional and association titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.
The top association winners then put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Orlando where over 22,000 students vied for international honors. Over $200,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.
Besides competition, DECA members took part in leadership academies and networking opportunities with over 80 internationally recognized businesses and universities.