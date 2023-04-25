WRENTHAM -- Not only is the King Philip Regional School District getting a new superintendent come July 1, the high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year.
Nicole Bottomley, principal of Holliston High School for the past decade, has been named the new principal of King Philip Regional High School, it has been announced.
Lisa Mobley, who has been KP High School principal for the last 11 years and has worked in the school district for 15 years, is taking a position as executive director of the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough starting July 1.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Nicole to the King Philip Regional High School as we bid Principal Mobley a bittersweet farewell," Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "Over the years, Dr. Mobley has worked to develop programs that support our students who experience academic and social-emotional obstacles, and I am confident that with her experience Nicole will continue to build upon the work that Dr. Mobley began."
As principal of Holliston High School, Bottomley has led efforts to reimagine the high school experience for students, focusing on 21st-century skills and giving a voice to students in how and what they learn. Bottomley is also credited with creating the district's Vision of a Graduate and Global Citizen Endorsement.
During this school year, she has spearheaded Cognitive Behavioral Training with the Beck Institute for all school counselors and collaborated on literacy through the implementation of bi-weekly classroom observations and reviews with other administrators.
Prior to serving as the principal, Bottomley was an assistant principal, high school history teacher, mental health counselor and has held several positions in the emergency medical care field.
She holds a master's degree in mental health counseling from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brandeis University. She also holds a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.
“Nicole is articulate and student-centered, bringing with her over a decade of instructional leadership experience. She has a mental health background and values social-emotional learning,” incoming Superintendent Rich Drolet said. “Numerous people who have worked with Nicole describe her as a smart high school principal who is respectful, balanced, hard-working, encouraging, collaborative and focused on elevating students' voices. With all of that said, we are confident that she will be a great addition to our high school and district.”
There were 22 applicants for the position.
A search committee, led by Zinni, was comprised of parents, community members, teachers and administrators. The search committee screened applications, interviewed six candidates and then forwarded two finalists to Drolet.
Drolet, currently superintendent in Seekonk schools, then conducted finalist interviews, checked references and selected Bottomley.
“I would like to thank the high school principal search committee for their thoughtful work and care in selecting such excellent candidates to interview, and then forwarding exemplary finalists to me,” Drolet said. "We are pleased to appoint Nicole to this position."
Drolet, superintendent in Seekonk since 2018, is replacing Zinni, who is retiring. Zinni has also been superintendent since 2018.
Holliston, which has a population of about 15,000, is a town located west of Boston in Middlesex County.