WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional Girls' Volleyball Team recently donated over 100 pies to local food pantries and organizations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The team sorted and delivered 110 Lyman Orchards frozen apple crumble pies on Nov. 3 to the Wrentham Food Pantry, Norfolk Food Pantry, Plainville Food Pantry and Gilly’s House, according to school officials.
It is the second year in a row the team has partnered with MCM Fundraising, a company that hosts online fundraising campaigns, to host a fundraiser with donations benefiting the local communities. Similar to last year's fundraising efforts, the team chose to host one that involved selling Lyman Orchards' pies.
As part of the fundraiser, the team set up an online fundraising page and all 42 players were given a link to share. From there, people could either purchase a pie for themselves or choose to purchase a pie to be donated. A portion of the proceeds from all pies purchased went to the team.
In total, the team sold 521 pies with 110 of them being donated to local charities, an increase from last year’s donation of 80 pies to local charities.
