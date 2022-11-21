WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional Girls' Volleyball Team recently donated over 100 pies to local food pantries and organizations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The team sorted and delivered 110 Lyman Orchards frozen apple crumble pies on Nov. 3 to the Wrentham Food Pantry, Norfolk Food Pantry, Plainville Food Pantry and Gilly’s House, according to school officials.

