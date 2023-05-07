WRENTHAM — A King Philip Regional High School graduate has received two Tony Award nominations.
Evan McGill, 40, who graduated from King Philip in 2002, was nominated May 2 for Tony awards as a producer of “Parade” — Best Revival of a Musical, and “The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window” — Best Revival of a Play.
“Parade,” which opened on Broadway in March, tells the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish superintendent of a pencil factory in Georgia in 1913 who is wrongfully accused of committing a murder. It stars Ben Platt, who performed in the “Dear Evan Hansen” show, and Micaela Diamond, who was in “The Cher Show” musical, both of whom also received Tony Award nominations for their performances in “Parade.”
The “Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window” opened on Broadway in April after a successful run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in March. It encompasses themes of race, suicide, and homosexuality, and also focuses on individual characters learning to cope with life. It stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars sequels) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).
“The Tony Award is the most prestigious award in theater and win or lose it’s really just an honor to receive a nomination as a member of these amazing productions,” McGill said. “As someone who performed in his first musical at age 6 and has been involved with theater at some level ever since, this is absolutely incredible. I could never have imagined this growing up.”
McGill, who is from Wrentham, acted locally with Mansfield-based Un-Common Theatre Company, performing in productions such as “Tom Sawyer,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and a touring production of “Hansel and Gretel.”
At King Philip, he was a member of the football team and DECA, where he was a state champion. He went on to graduate from University of Miami in 2006.
His company, Evan McGill Productions, has been involved with bringing various productions to Broadway including “Mr. Saturday Night,” which starred comedian Billy Crystal, as well as “Kimberly Akimbo,” which opened on Broadway in November and received eight Tony Award nominations this year, including Best Musical.
McGill has also produced various Broadway cast albums. He was a producer of “The Music Man: The 2022 Broadway Cast Recording” featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, as well as executive producer of the Broadway cast recording for the revival of “Funny Girl,” currently playing on Broadway, featuring Glee star Lea Michele. Both albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart.
The 76th Tony Awards will be held June 11 at the United Palace in New York City.