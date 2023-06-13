Evan McGill Tony

Evan McGill attends the Tony Awards where “Parade,” which he helped to produce, won for Best Revival of a Musical.

WRENTHAM — A King Philip Regional High School graduate has won a Tony Award for a Broadway show he helped produced.

Evan McGill, 40, a former Wrentham resident who graduated from King Philip in 2002, was awarded a Tony as part of a producing team for “Parade,” which won in the Best Revival of a Musical category.