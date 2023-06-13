WRENTHAM — A King Philip Regional High School graduate has won a Tony Award for a Broadway show he helped produced.
Evan McGill, 40, a former Wrentham resident who graduated from King Philip in 2002, was awarded a Tony as part of a producing team for “Parade,” which won in the Best Revival of a Musical category.
The 76th Tony Awards were held Sunday night at the United Palace in New York City.
“This is the biggest award I’ve ever won,” McGill said. “We had won a Drama Desk Award for ‘Parade’ a few weeks ago for Outstanding Revival of a ‘Musical,’ but the Tony Award is the most prestigious award in theater. It’s not only exciting to win, but it’s also exciting to see this explosive revival of ‘Parade’ getting national attention.”
“Parade,” which opened on Broadway in March, tells the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish superintendent of a pencil factory in Georgia in 1913 who is wrongfully accused of committing a murder. It stars Ben Platt, who performed in the “Dear Evan Hansen” show, and Micaela Diamond, who was in “The Cher Show” musical.
“Our whole team is sincerely thankful to the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway community and of course the cast and crew who perform this show on Broadway eight times a week,” McGill said, adding the show is on Broadway through Aug. 6.
McGill had also been nominated for a Tony Award as a producer of “The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window,” under the Best Revival of a Play category.
It opened on Broadway in April after a successful run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in March. It encompasses themes of race, suicide, and homosexuality, and also focuses on individual characters learning to cope with life. It stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars sequels) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”)
McGill performed in his first musical at age 6 and has been involved with theater at some level ever since. He acted locally with Mansfield-based Un-Common Theatre Company.
His company, Evan McGill Productions, has been involved in bringing various productions to Broadway including “Mr. Saturday Night,” which starred comedian Billy Crystal, as well as “Kimberly Akimbo,” which opened on Broadway in November and received eight Tony Award nominations this year, including Best Musical.
McGill has also produced various Broadway cast albums.
He was a producer of “The Music Man: The 2022 Broadway Cast Recording” featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, as well as executive producer of the Broadway cast recording for the revival of “Funny Girl,” currently playing on Broadway, featuring Glee star Lea Michele. Both albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart.