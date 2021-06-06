EASTON — After experiencing a school year described as “unpredictable” and “unconventional,” the 301 members of the senior class of King Philip Regional High School received their diplomas at Stonehill College on Saturday.
In his opening remarks, Samad Khan, vice chair of the school committee and a 2012 King Philip alumni, told the graduates he was “in awe” of how they handled the past year in the midst of a global pandemic.
“You’ve proven to your community and to yourselves that you are capable of overcoming tremendous obstacles,” Khan said. “If you ever doubt what you are capable of, remember that you made it through this. You will have the strength to make it through any challenges you might face in life.”
Class president Alyson Wood acknowledged to her classmates that although it was “not the senior year anybody wanted,” they all had made the most of their final year together.
“We still have all of our memories to look back on,” Wood said. “We need to make sure we don’t let (COVID-19) ruin the thousands of good moments gathered throughout.”
Principal Lisa Mobley encouraged the graduates by relating her own sentiments — opportunity, grit, challenges and new frontiers — to describe them, as opposed to other sentiments — regret, sadness, loss, and disappointment — that could be used to describe the challenges the graduates faced during their senior year due to COVID.
She told the students they had the opportunity to learn how to communicate in a different way, and how to create and to present in a virtual environment, which gave valuable learning experiences on what Mobley described as a “new and exhilarating frontier.”
“You didn’t lose anything. You reinvented everything,” Mobley exhorted the students.
Salutatorian Veronica Redlitz reminded her classmates of the “small moments” that made their school days worthwhile, as well as the bigger moments, and they “remained together” as a class.
Redlitz went on to cite a New York Times article in which her favorite author, John Green, stated that he wrote for the teenage audience because of their “fearless” approach to questions about love, justice and meaning.
Redlitz encouraged her classmates to hold on to this approach throughout their lives.
“Keep being authentic and bold as you move into the future and consider the world around you,” Redlitz said, “because our approach to answering life’s questions will shape the way we impact the world.”
Valedictorian and class treasurer Cole Breen told his fellow graduates they were the “backbone” of the tri-town community, and King Philip High School had been a place which cultivated their desire to give back to their community.
Breen listed several of his classmates’ accomplishments, from sports, academics and community service.
“Looking back, the ways that we have adapted to our circumstances show what’s truly special about this class,” Breen said. “We’ve all proven that we can use the tools we’ve taken from KP to forge our own path to success, regardless of circumstances.”
The King Philip Cup was awarded to Charles Mitchell (“Mitch”) Breen, with Neva Lazzara receiving the Teacher of the Year award.
