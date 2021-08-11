WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High School has received a grant from a local foundation to establish a student-led chapter of Active Minds, a national non-profit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults.
The chapter will engage students and staff in learning about mental health, supporting one another and seeking help.
The grant is from The KyleCares Foundation of North Attleboro, which assists high schools and colleges in implementing mental health awareness and suicide prevention programs through financial support and facilitation of partnerships with leading organizations.
KyleCares President/co-founder Jim Johnson and co-founder Sue Johnson on Monday visited KP High School to present the grant to junior Matt Kelley, senior Arielle Fueur, and Class of 2020 graduate Madison Kelley.
"We have a group of dedicated students who are eager to open up and grow communication efforts regarding mental health and establish wellness resources for students returning to school this fall," KP Director of Wellness Dot Pearl said. "With this generous grant from the KyleCares Foundation, these students will be able to further enhance their efforts by formally establishing an Active Mind chapter."
With the support of Principal Lisa Mobley, Pearl and special educator Marylyn Callanan, both of whom will serve as chapter co-advisers, surveyed students to gauge interest in an Active Minds chapter. About 40 students expressed interest in learning more about the organization.
Those students during meetings in the spring indicated their commitment to raising awareness, reducing stigma and increasing help-seeking among their peers. Following meetings with KyleCares and an Active Minds chapter coordinator, KP students applied and were approved to become a chapter.
"Active Minds chapters help elevate students' voices, making them part of the solution to improving a school's culture around mental health," Johnson of KyleCares said. "Through this grant, King Philip is now the sixth high school or college in Massachusetts that KyleCares has assisted to start a new student-led chapter in the past two years, and we look forward to seeing the chapter grow and positively impact the student body when school resumes this fall."
Active Minds has over 700 chapters at colleges and high schools to help change the conversation around mental health.
The King Philip Regional School District has partnered with the KyleCares Foundation since 2019 to host parent/caregiver wellness education programs, provide staff training and connect the KP community with other wellness programs.
KyleCares Foundation was founded in honor of Kyle Johnson, a resident of North Attleboro who died at age 19.
