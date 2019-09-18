WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School was briefly evacuated Tuesday evening when the smell of gas was detected in a gymnasium, officials said.
According to a news release, there were about 100 people, mostly students, in the school when it was evacuated about 6:45 p.m. Students were allowed to return to the building about 7:40 p.m.
Fire Chief Antonio Marino said it was determined that the smell was coming from a heating unit on the roof. The natural gas supply and power to the unit was shut off.
He said the smell was concentrated in the Wooden Gymnasium, one of two gyms in the school.
Students participating in band and sports practices were allowed to return once the gym was cleared.
No one was hurt and repair work on the heating unit began Wednesday.
School Superintendent Paul Zinni said when custodians were alerted to the smell they determined the building should be evacuated.
Fire departments from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, along with Columbia Gas, responded to the incident.
The high school also had a fire drill Wednesday but it was unrelated to the gas odor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.