WRENTHAM -- A bench and plaque have been installed in the lobby of King Philip Regional High School in honor of Francis “Chip” Faulkner, a 1963 graduate who became a political force in state politics.
Faulkner died on May 24, 2019 at age 73 after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
The bench was built by Carl Evans, a Wrentham woodworker, and the plaque was procured from the International Bronze Plaque Co. in Florida
Donations from friends and classmates were organized by Faulkner’s brother Donald and close friends Susan Skinner, Michael Richardson and Patricia Brodka.
“We are pleased to see King Philip alumni come together and commemorate the memory of a close friend,” Principal Lisa Mobley said in a news release. “This bench serves as a great reminder of their deep connection to our school community.”
In addition to the bench, a $1,000 scholarship was awarded in memory of Faulkner to graduating senior Benjamin Campanella. The scholarship was established for students with a passion for history, political science and teaching, school officials said.
Faulkner served as the senior class president in 1963 and was an active member of the community through extracurricular activities including sports, prom committee and dance committee.
Upon graduating, he continued to serve the King Philip community by organizing class reunions every five years for 50 years.
Faulkner was passionate about history and worked as a teacher in New York City, according to the school officials.
He became a key figure in the group Citizens for Limited Taxation, which got the landmark property tax-limiting initiative Proposition 2 1/2 passed in 1980.
The law, which still stands today, rolled back property taxes in the early 1980s and then limited future increases to 2.5 percent.
Although CLT has faded as a force in Massachusetts politics, Faulkner and another key figure in the group, Barbara Anderson, were outspoken power brokers in Republican politics in the 1980s and 1990s.
The CLT endorsement was sought after by Republican politicians throughout that time.
