WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School English teacher Erin Nerlino has been selected as a Massachusetts Teacher of the Year semifinalist.
Principal Lisa Mobley nominated Nerlino for the award, which is administered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Throughout her time at the high school, Erin has gone above and beyond for her students and colleagues,” Mobley said. “She has an innate ability to form strong, lasting relationships with those that she teaches which allows her to tailor her lessons to each student’s unique needs and be a champion for them throughout their time at KP.”
Nerlino has been an English teacher at King Philip Regional High since 2013. She has taught a variety of classes, including sophomore and junior standard levels, junior and senior honors, and Advanced Placement Language and Composition.
Nerlino has revised curriculum to include more works representative of different voices throughout the classes she teaches. She proposed, developed and taught a new English elective, “Exploring Social Issues,” that allow students to explore, discuss, and reflect upon their own identities in conjunction with issues of oppression and social injustice in society.
Nerlino has also adapted anti-harassment bystander intervention training to a high school setting and presented the training with students at conferences and a symposium.
Outside of the classroom, Nerlino serves as a mentor to new teachers within the school district and as the founding adviser of the People of Prosperity, a club dedicated to supporting the needs and leadership aspirations of students of color.
Nerlino is also an accomplished researcher and presenter in her free time. She has been published several times including in the Educational Action Research and The Educational Forum, and has presented at the American Education Research Association conference several times.
“Anyone that knows Erin knows that this recognition is not a big surprise as she is extremely dedicated to her job and her students,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
The Teacher of the Year will serve as a liaison to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and as an ambassador to other teachers in the state.
The finalist will be announced in the fall.