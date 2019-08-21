The King Philip Regional School District has hired Meaghan Sullivan as the new assistant principal at the high school and Kyle Alves for the same position at the middle school.
For the last eight years, Sullivan worked at Framingham High School as a math teacher and was named the interim vice principal for the second half of last year. She also served as the curriculum coordinator for Algebra 1 and Calculus for several years.
While at Framingham High, Sullivan served as a member of the school council, mentored several new teachers, co-chaired a committee for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and supervised a full practicum student-teacher.
Sullivan, Medfield native, also created and implemented a student-athlete support program designed to help student-athletes meet requirements to remain eligible through all seasons.
Alves began his career as an English teacher for eight years at Somerset High School. He has spent the past 13 years in various administrative roles, including assistant principal at Somerset High and dean of students and principal at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School. Most recently, Alves was the assistant principal at Pierce Middle School in Milton.
Alves and his family live in New Bedford.
