WRENTHAM — A former exchange student from Ukraine gave King Philip Regional Middle School band students some inspiration as they were practicing for their upcoming annual winter concert.
Alex Yeremenko, an exchange student at King Philip Regional High School in the late 1990s, spoke to the eighth-grade students two weeks ago via video conference, Superintendent Paul Zinni said Thursday.
Yeremenko is a native of Ukraine and was living there when Russia invaded Feb. 24. For the safety of his family, he relocated his family to Germany where he is now doing additional studies in Nuremberg, Zinni said.
But in the late 1990s, he was living with KP Middle School music teacher Charles Sherwin’s family in Norfolk during his freshman year learning English and French.
While practicing two songs for the annual winter concert on Dec. 14, Sherwin arranged for Yeremenko to speak to the band to give them an experience that would make the music creation process more authentic and meaningful for them, Zinni said.
The students are learning a 2006 composition called “Moscow, 1941” about the Red Army successfully defending Russia’s capital against the German invasion in WWII.
The second piece, “Kyiv, 2022,” features the Ukrainian national anthem and the powerful song “Prayer for Ukraine,” which is emotionally connected to the theme of humanity, Zinni said.
During the call, students asked Yeremenko about Ukraine and being an exchange student. He also spoke about his Ukrainian family and how his mother was a music teacher so he grew up playing the trumpet.
“It was a great experience for our students to speak with Mr. Yeremenko as they had the opportunity to engage in over an hour of rich conversation and had a cultural learning adventure,” Sherwin said in a statement.
“I greatly look forward to hearing how this conversation impacted their performance of ‘Kyiv’ at our upcoming concert,” Sherwin said.
One of Yeremenko’s favorite teachers at King Philip, Paul Lemieux, who is now retired, also joined the call.
Following their discussion, Yeremenko sent band members the songs “Chevrona Kalina” and “Hey Sokoly” so that they could get some additional exposure to Ukrainian culture while they learned to perform the song “Kyiv, 2022.”
“Having a former KP exchange student take the time to speak to some of our students about what it was like to be an exchange student and the current situation in his homeland to supplement their learning is truly amazing,” Zinni said.
He thanked Yeremenko and said the conversation “was extremely impactful and a moment that these students will never forget.”
The concert is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at in the high school auditorium.
