With mental health issues becoming more concerning, especially amidst the pandemic and its after affects, programs to deal with the problem are needed more than ever, officials say.
Foxboro, Norton, and Franklin are among area communities that have joined a service that helps get help for those impacted. Students from the King Philip schools and elementary pupils in its member towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk are also being served by the program.
The William James College INTERFACE Referral Service is a mental health and wellness helpline offered through the Freedman Center at William James College, formerly Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, a private college of psychology in Newton.
Norton joined the program in July of 2021.
“We have had families use the system numerous times,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “We received direct feedback from families, including one family thanking us for the service as it provided their child with the needed supports.
“We joined the service as an opportunity to provide wrap- around services to our families and the entire community,” Baeta said. “Our hope is that families have direct access to specialists who can provide support and mitigate the waiting period and/or lack of available services in the area.”
“In the region, there are a number of us who have been using it for a number of years,” he said.
Pam McGuire, a town social worker in Foxboro, and the Foxboro Council on Aging and Health and Human Services, are hosting a presentation about the program at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the 75 Central St. location. A representative of the referral service will be present.
“We are so incredibly grateful to have this important resource now available to the entire Foxboro community and public school students,” said Maguire, the project leader for the service in Foxboro. “To have the support of INTERFACE available for our residents vastly improves the accessibility of mental health services that will address specific needs.
“We have all been reading about and witnessing the increase in requests for mental health services,” Maguire said. “Whether the pandemic brought to light these needs or whether it actually caused the needs to increase, we can acknowledge this profound effect.”
The town has joined the program thanks to a three-year grant from Brigham & Women’s Hospital.
The helpline, a free, confidential referral service for residents of participating communities, is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 617-332-3666 (local) or 888-244-6843 (toll free).
Callers from the communities are matched with licensed mental health providers from an extensive database, on average, within two weeks of their call, the service says on its website, interface.williamjames.edu/.
“Each referral best meets the location, insurance, and specialty needs of the caller,” it says.
However, “the demand for mental health services, across the country and across the Commonwealth, is at an all-time high,” the service adds. “We are experiencing unprecedented call volume and seeing increased wait times for referrals. We are working as fast as we can to provide care to our callers, while also maintaining a high level of service.”
The service is not an emergency service, and anyone who requires a crisis response to meet immediate safety needs is urged to call 911, go to a local emergency room, or find their local emergency service program by calling 877-382-1609.
What sets the service apart, program representatives say, is a comprehensive followup process, ensuring every person connects with a suitable match for their outpatient mental health needs. If needed, additional support will be provided, they said.
“Getting people over the hurdles is where this program shines,” service co-director Heather Byrns said. “INTERFACE is successful in helping people access service as well as supporting them through the whole process of finding the right match and continued mental health care.”
The referral service also provides guides available for all visitors to its website, which are helpful when navigating the mental health system.