WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of the school year after 36 years in education.
Zinni, who has served as the head of the district since July 2018, will formally retire on July 1.
The school district includes students from Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville.
During his career in education, he has been an elementary school teacher, special education teacher and secondary mathematics teacher.
He has most recently served in administrative capacities for the past 27 years as principal, Title 1 Director, director of pupil services, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
Zinni began his career in education in 1987 at the Walker Elementary School in Taunton. At Walker, he served as a substantially separate classroom teacher for students with learning disabilities in second to fourth grade.
His experience in Taunton culminated with the position of Title 1 Director before he joined the Avon school district in 2001.
In Avon, Zinni worked as a director of pupil services and assistant superintendent before assuming the role of superintendent in 2013. He served in Avon as the superintendent until he became King Philip's superintendent in 2018.
Zinni has also served as a private education consultant and adjunct professor/guest lecturer at Lesley University, Bridgewater State University and Stonehill College.
Zinni has held numerous leadership positions in state, national and international education organizations, including: the Council for Exceptional Children, CEC; the Massachusetts Council for Exceptional Children, MCEC; Phi Delta Kappa, PDK; the National Superintendents Roundtable; and the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators.
In the spring of 2022, Zinni was recognized with the NAFEPA State Leadership Award at a NAFEPA Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes individuals who have assumed significant roles in the support and promotion of activities and goals of the NAFEPA.
Zinni is one of only three educators in Massachusetts who have received this award twice. He previously received the award in 2000. He was nominated for the award by the Massachusetts NAFEPA chapter, the Council of Administrators of Compensatory Education.
A longtime member of NAFEPA, Zinni has served on the board of directors for almost 25 years. During his time on the board, he’s served on just about every committee, including the membership, conference, communications, bylaws, and policy and advocacy committees.
Zinni holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in school administration from Bridgewater State University, a master's degree in education from Lesley University and a bachelor's degree in education from Bridgewater State University. He also holds numerous certifications in education.
“It has been a pleasure and privilege to work in the education field for the past 36 years as I've had the opportunity to work alongside some amazing individuals and meet some exceptional students,” Zinni said.
“I would like to thank the King Philip community for allowing me to lead the district over the past several years and for the relationships I've made here. I look forward to having a great rest of the school year to kick off the start of my retirement,” Zinni said.
Zinni grew up in Somerset and is a graduate of Somerset High School. He now resides in Wareham with his wife Catherine, who has been in the education field for 35 years and currently serves as the special education director of Barnstable Public Schools. Together, they have two grown children, Nicholas and Alexandra.
