WRENTHAM — It may seem like a moot point with schools closed until at least May 1, but King Philip district officials have nixed April school vacation to ensure continuity of learning at home.
School officials have also distributed 40 laptops to students to ensure all have access to a computer during the school closure.
King Philip School Committee members voted unanimously this week to cancel the vacation, which had been scheduled for April 20 to 24.
The week will now be designated as “days of remote learning,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said, with Monday, April 20, Patriots Day, still observed as a holiday. The last day of school is now set for June 19. It had been June 17.
“After the statewide closure of schools was extended until at least May 4, the Commissioner of Education required that school districts create and implement more comprehensive and engaging distance learning programs for our students,” Zinni said. “Our new plan was rolled out this week, and we feel that cancelling April vacation will ensure continuity of learning, keep students engaged in their distance learning activities and better prepare them to return to school when the time comes.”
The decision to cancel April vacation comes after extensive collaboration among administrators, the teacher’s union and staff members, Zinni added.
As for the laptops, Technology Director Michael Bois and King Philip Regional High School Principal Lisa Mobley distributed them at the high school.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, those picking up were required to stay in their vehicle until signaled, and staff members wore masks Mobley sewed over the weekend. Forms also had to be signed for damage and return policies.
King Philip Middle School Principal Michelle Kreuzer even dropped off a laptop to a family that could not make it to the pick-up location.
A survey had been sent out to households in the district inquiring about students’ needs and whether they had a computer to use at home, and the district reached out to those in need of laptops. Administrators and guidance department staff made close to 300 phone calls.
Once the list of students in need of a laptop was compiled, Bois spent the weekend preparing the devices for distribution and ensuring secure WiFi connections for families.
School officials expect more families will need access to devices or WiFi during the closure and are looking into further options to offer.
“King Philip’s approach to teaching in these unprecedented times is not with an online learning curriculum, but instead emergency remote learning opportunities for our students,” Mobley said. “Online learning is a specific curriculum tailored to an online environment, but we have to recognize that many families in our district do not have devices or WiFi. Our main priority right now is to meet the needs of our students and staff while supporting each other through communication and connection.”
King Philip officials plan to remain in contact with student families to ensure all students’ needs are met during the school closure.
