WRENTHAM — A King Philip Regional School District student who traveled to a country identified as a risk for the coronavirus has been asked to stay home for two weeks.
“The district is aware of one student that has been instructed to stay home,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said Friday. “There are currently no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Wrentham, Plainville or Norfolk.”
“The district has not and does not instruct anyone to self-quarantine,” Zinni added. “That decision would need to come from the local or state boards of health or a personal primary care physician or healthcare provider.”
He did not say what school the student attends in the KP district, but a parent who alerted The Sun Chronicle to the situation said the student goes to the high school
The 14-day request adheres to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The student had traveled to a country with a Level 3 threat level for the virus, which means avoiding all nonessential travel to it. It is the second-most severe advisory. China and South Korea have been identified as Level 3 countries.
“As with every cold and flu season, King Philip custodial staff are remaining vigilant in their cleaning and sanitizing efforts,” Zinni said.
School officials have sent out a notice to the KP community updating the situation and providing information and other educational sources regarding the virus.
