WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High School students are helping a local adoption group by donating more than two dozen backpacks to children in the state foster care system.
The student group KP Cares teamed up with the Friends of Adoption and Foster Care in Wrentham for the backpack drive, school officials said.
Organized by the adoption group for the fourth year, the drive provides children in the foster care system with backpacks full of the items and necessities to assist them during their transition into foster care.
As part of the backpack drive, KP Cares donated 27 backpacks, each filled with pajamas, toiletries, school supplies, a stuffed animal and more. KP Cares also donated boxes of school supplies, toiletries and extra stuffed animals.
Between 170-200 members of KP Cares helped by collecting the items and packaging them.
“This was such an amazing drive to be a part of, and we are so lucky to be able to have this opportunity to help others,” KP Cares Director of Community Service Libby Lewis said in a news release.
It was the first time KP Cares partnered with the Friends of Adoption and Foster Care and Lewis said the group looks forward to teaming up in the future.
The backpacks were donated to the Arlington Office of the Department of Children and Families to be distributed to children who are being taken to a safe place and need supplies.
