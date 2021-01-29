WRENTHAM -- Students in King Philip Regional schools will be returning to the classroom the week of Feb. 1 after several days of only learning at home.
School athletics were scheduled to resume Saturday, Jan. 30.
The high school in Wrentham and middle school in Norfolk operated under a remote-only learning model for four days this past week while school officials reviewed multiple positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district.
“I would like to commend the tireless work of our school health officials, nurses with the Boards of Health from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, and our school administrators this week,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said in a prepared statement. “The decision to go fully remote was not an easy one, but we believe it was in the best interest of our school community and it allowed us to perform the necessary contact tracing, thoroughly deep-clean our buildings and get ready to return to the hybrid model as quickly and as safely as possible.”
As schools return to hybrid learning Feb. 1, officials continue to stress the importance of following state and federal CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing, mask wearing and proper hygiene, as well as limiting gatherings between people not of the same household.
Parents and guardians are reminded to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them home from school and away from others if they are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.
