WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School community members are invited to attend a Back to School Social, Lawn Games & Parent Info Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school field house.
The event is sponsored by the Healthy KP Substance Use Prevention Coalition and KP Sports Boosters.
It will begin with a presentation for students given by Regional Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Oomiya Kawas.
Following the presentation, students will participate in lawn games and a cornhole tournament. The first-place winner of the tournament will receive $100 and the second-place winner will receive $50. There will also be other games and activities.
Parents and guardians can attend the info fair from 6 to 6:45 p.m. It will include a Hidden In Plain Sight exhibit that features a mock bedroom of a teenager who is using substances and teaches parents how and what to look for.
Also, Wrentham Police Detective Sgt. Jim Barrett will talk about the liability of parents hosting parties.
Director of Wellness Dot Pearl will have a table of mental health resources for parents, the SAFE Coalition will be present community resources, and the King Philip Parent Network and Boosters will be present along with school officials.
A raffle will be held at the end of the fair with $100 and $50 prizes.
Following the fair, a presentation will be given by Kawas.
Around 7 p.m., there will be free hot dogs and burgers provided by the KP Boosters.
“We’re extremely excited to be hosting this event as a way to welcome students back to school with an evening filled with some exciting activities and games while their families have the opportunity to attend some informational sessions,” Kawas said.