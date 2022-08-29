kp high school building

WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School community members are invited to attend a Back to School Social, Lawn Games & Parent Info Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school field house.

The event is sponsored by the Healthy KP Substance Use Prevention Coalition and KP Sports Boosters.