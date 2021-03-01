The King Philip, Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk school districts are moving to hire a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, believed to be the first such hiring in the area.
Although it's a regional administrative position, students and the adviser to the King Philip Regional High School Diversity Club are enthusiastic about the step.
“The members of the Diversity Club and myself most certainly welcome the hiring of a diversity director," club adviser Andrew Grover said.
State wellness grant money is paying for the new post.
The state tracks race and ethnicity for all public school districts, and according to the latest numbers available, for the past school year King Philip had 1,978 students. While 89% were categorized as white, 3.6% were Hispanic, 2.8% Asian, and 2.1% Black.
"We recognize that existing systems disproportionately impact the most marginalized communities in our society," KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "We are continuing to address systemic issues that hinder our students while continuing to promote their mental health and well being,"
The new position stems from an equity committee formed in the summer of 2019 to address diversity issues in the communities.
While there have been racial incidents in the past in the KP school system, none have been recorded recently.
In November 2017, several members of the high school freshman football team were suspended from school and game play after making racist and sexually explicit comments to a student and the student's mother.
A screening committee conducted teacher and family surveys to identify what qualities are desired for a diversity director. The survey results will also be used for initiatives in the area of diversity, school officials add.
"We hope to have a candidate for the position within the next few weeks," Zinni said.
While King Philip is coordinating the new position, the elementary school systems said they are equally looking forward to the new post.
"I am excited to work with KP, Norfolk, and Plainville on this project," Wrentham Superintendent Allan Cameron said. "I am committed to making all students, families, and staff members feel welcome and respected in our schools."
Vicky Saldana, director of curriculum for Norfolk schools, said the position "will support our district in achieving our goal of removing any barriers to learning and ensure that our schools are welcoming for every student and their families."
As for the Diversity Club, it serves as a discussion space for "students of color, LGBTQ, diverse religious backgrounds, differently abled students, and pretty much anyone who wants to join in," Grover said.
Club members also plan events for Black History Month, Women's History Month, Pride Month, and other occasions. It recently hosted a speaker for a discussion on disparities during the pandemic, and is planning an upcoming event celebrating Black literature and art.
The club, established four years ago, has a dozen active members.
"Many additional students from the KP community attend club events as well," Grover said.
