ATTLEBORO -- Support continues to pour in for A.J. Quetta, a senior varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan High School seriously injured during a game on Tuesday night.
Quetta crashed headfirst into the boards during the game in Springfield and has since undergone surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.
He faces a long and uncertain road to recovery, but in the days since the accident, people across New England have given and given to help him in any way they can. On Thursday morning's "Greg Hill Show," the radio host used his airtime to encourage callers to donate to the Quetta family, pledging he would match up to $10,000 through his foundation.
Robert Kraft tuned in to the show, and after hearing about Hill and his listeners' efforts to help Quetta, called in with an offer of his own. He said he would match the money raised up to $25,000.
Kraft isn't the only member of the Patriots organization who chipped in to make sure Quetta would receive the best medical attention possible. On Wednesday night, defensive back Patrick Chung shared a picture of Quetta to his Instagram and included a link to GoFundMe page that has been set up for the teenager.
"This is AJ Quetta. He got into a Tragic incident on the ice that will change his life," Chung wrote. "I couldn't imagine as a parent having to deal with this. Crushes my heart man. His go fund me link is in my bio. Whatever you can do to help with medical bills etc."
According to the GoFundMe list of donations, Chung gave $5,000 to the cause, and former Patriot Stephon Gostkowski also made a donation.
As of Friday, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $585,000, while the Greg Hill Foundation has raised more than $75,000.
In addition, the Boston Bruins and the Jacobs family, who own the team, are pledging at least $100,000 to the Quetta family, and will sell raffle tickets and auction game-worn Bruins gear to bring in more contributions via fundraising.
“A.J. and his family should know that they are not alone in the journey to recovery, and that we will be with him the whole way,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.