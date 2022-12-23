FOXBORO -- Jerry Edmond will be on his home turf at Gillette Stadium Saturday with tickets courtesy of New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft.
Hopefully, the Patriot fan’s second NFL game, a match between the Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals, will be better than the first.
Kraft gave Edmond free tickets, a pregame sideline passes and a customized jersey, after Kraft learned he kept cool after being taunted Sunday in Las Vegas while watching his first NFL game.
In a video that went viral on social media, a female Raiders fan is shown taunting Edmond after the Patriots blew the game ending with an intercepted lateral pass.
But Edmond, dressed in a Tom Brady Patriots jersey, just ignored the woman as a companion patted him on the shoulder.
The woman, wearing a Raiders jersey and a white baseball cap, yelled something inaudible over the crowd noise at Edmond while inches from his face. She then walks off with a male companion.
The 49-second video was viewed more than seven million times on social media.
