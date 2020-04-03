FOXBORO — The Kraft family and Gillette Stadium donated more than $100,000 in food products to local food pantries and homeless shelters this past week.
On Wednesday, food pantries from Bristol and Norfolk counties picked up food donations at Gillette Stadium and homeless shelter programs from Massachusetts and Rhode Island had an opportunity to pick up donations as well.
The donations were made possible by the New England Patriots’ #TogetherWhileApart campaign. It provides fans information on what the Kraft Sports + Entertainment teams are doing to help while also providing resources to New England families.
