A severe labor shortage has caused the Greater Boston Food Bank to cut down on the food it delivers to Hebron Food Pantry as well as the other 600 pantries it supplies every week.
Catherine Lynn, vice-president of communications for the food bank, which delivers to 190 cities and towns, said the number of warehouse workers was down by more than half — from 27 to 13 — as of Friday.
The labor shortage has forced the non-profit to ship less so it can at least partly fill all the orders it gets, she said.
“All of our partners have experienced some reduction of food volume,” she said.
Lynn said costs have gone up about 11%, but that has not impacted the organization’s ability to procure food.
It’s the labor shortage which has impacted its ability to distribute it.
On Friday, Hebron got more bad news from GBFB.
Jonathan Tetrault, vice president of community impact, sent an email to all pantries: “We have made the decision to short all orders of frozen product effective immediately,” he said in the email. “This will reduce the overall selection volume for the day and provide two team members back to the dry side of the warehouse. This will also allow our trucks to get out of the building on time … This is an extreme temporary measure, and not one taken lightly and it is our intention to reverse this decision as quickly as possible.”
He said every effort is being made to hire, but eight positions remain open.
Heather Porreca, vice president of the board of directors at Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro, said Hebron is down about 1,500 pounds of food a week.
Typically, the pantry gets about 8,500 pounds of food a week and that has been reduced to about 7,000 pounds.
That’s a drop of 18.75%.
“It’s a huge hit,” she said. “Fifteen hundred pounds less a week is mind boggling.”
And to make matters worse, the pantry has had an influx of new clients — about 50 more per week, Porreca said.
That puts the pantry in a tight spot with less food and more clients.
The pantry typically supplies 350 families and individuals with food and other products they need, she said.
Porreca had theorized that fuel costs had something to do with the reduction, but Lynn said it’s strictly a labor issue.
Increasing fuel costs for the Boston food bank trucks is a problem, but it has not impacted the bank’s ability to procure or deliver food, although it could at some point in the future, Lynn said.
“This is purely a labor issue,” she said. “We actually have the food.”
What the Boston food bank doesn’t have is the workforce to pick up and load all the orders.
Lynn said GBFB is actively recruiting new employees, but they are hard to find.
Nonetheless, the organization considers the problem short-term.
“We’re looking at this situation as temporary,” Lynn said.
She said the company is looking for “a few good men and women” and all are welcome to apply.
Usually GBFB has seven truck drivers, but currently that staff is down to five.
And that’s not a surprise because the nation as a whole needs about 80,000 truck drivers to ramp up the supply chain.
Meanwhile, Porreca said that the local food pantries help each other out when they can.
If one has a surplus of a particular product they will share it with another that needs it.
Anyone who wants to help can stop by Hebron Food Pantry at 11 Sanford St., in the basement of the United Methodist Centenary Church, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, to make a donation.
Donations can be made in cash, gift cards and of course, food.
In addition, a local group has scheduled a food drive to try to help the pantry.
The drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 21, on Riverbank Road in the parking lot behind Attleboro Jewelers off County Street.
Among the items needed are pasta and sauces, peanut butter, personal care items, feminine products, wipes and baby formula.
The drive cannot take any food items which are out of date.
The drive is sponsored by Networking Group USA-Attleboro Chapter.
Contact person is Andy Heller. He can be reached at andy@hellerphoto.com or 508-277-2601.