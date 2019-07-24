Home sales declined in Massachusetts in June as a lack of inventory continued to squeeze the real estate market and push prices up.
The Massachusetts Association of Realtors said the median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $440,000 for the month, up 2.3 percent from June 2018.
There were 6,004 single-family homes sold in the state last month, a 10.4 percent drop from last year, according to the association.
And the number of houses for sale dropped to 14,363, the lowest level since 2004. It was 16,190 in June of 2018.
Locally, the real estate picture was less clear as sales in some communities were up but in others down dramatically.
Numbers provided by MAR showed sales in Wrentham dropped 61 percent in June, but the sample size is small. Sales went from 34 in June of 2018 to 13 last month.
The median price of single-family homes in Wrentham was still among the highest in The Sun Chronicle area at $553,000. Norfolk was the most expensive town in the area at $655,000.
Seekonk was the most affordable town in June at $298,000, followed by Attleboro at $356,000.
Despite Norfolk’s pricey homes, it had the largest percentage increase in sales in June at 41 percent. But, again, the number of sales was small, going from 17 in 2018 to 24 last month.
Ann Meczywor, president of MAR, said there is a demand for houses, but there are not enough of them on the market.
She compared it to walking into a grocery store and finding no bread on the shelves.
The lack of choice makes it difficult for buyers to find the type of house they want in the location they want, Meczywor said, adding that at least two things need to happen for the market to loosen up:
One, more houses need to be built. And two, homeowners have to realize they can get a good price for their house and it will sell quickly if they put in on the market.
The Warren Group, a real estate analysis company, told a similar, statewide story as MAR, but with slightly different numbers.
It said there were 6,523 single-family home sales recorded in Massachusetts in June, a 9.6 percent decrease from the same month last year.
The group reported median single-family sale prices rose 2.1 percent on a year-to-year basis, to $429,000. That marked an all-time high for single-family homes.
“The lack of supply in the Massachusetts housing market and its impact on prices has never been more evident,” Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Last month, I observed that a lack of new listings on the market would continue to add upward pressure to single-family home prices. This appears to have played out and could continue to do so during the remainder of the summer.”
