Turnout to area polls for early in-person voting in Tuesday’s primary election has been sparse with a larger number choosing to mail-in their ballots.
Voters could cast their ballots at town and city halls for the primary starting Saturday, Aug. 27.
In Attleboro, just 17 voted that Saturday, and 20 Sunday, with a total of 181 by Friday afternoon, Leslie Veiga of the elections office said.
Area election officials attribute a large part of the low turnout to the option of early voting by mail.
Thousands of area residents requested mail ballots under a new state law that makes such voting permanent for elections, with excuses, such as being out of town, no longer needed.
If a mail ballot hasn’t been mailed, it needs to be dropped off in-person at town and city halls, most which have drop-off boxes outside. Ballots arriving after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday won’t be counted.
Voters who mailed their ballots close to Election Day should track their ballot’s status at www.trackmyballotma.com or www.VoteInMA.com to confirm it reached their local election office.
Attleboro’s election office mailed 3,939 ballots for the city’s 32,862 voters, with 1,861 returned by late Thursday afternoon, Veiga said.
North Attleboro Town Hall was also quiet for early in-person voting.
Fewer than 50 residents voted each of the first two days, and just 129 had cast ballots by noon Thursday, elections coordinator Pat Dolan said.
The office sent out about 3,200 mail-in ballots. The town has 22,219 registered voters.
“We also have quite a few inactive voters who did not return their 2022 census forms, or a confirmation postcard,” Dolan said. “These people will need to confirm that they still live in North Attleboro before they vote.
“If they do not vote in the State Primary, they should stop into our office before the next election in November, as it takes a few extra minutes when they go to the polling place, especially in state and federal elections,” Dolan added.
Plainville saw just 16 voters the first day of early voting, and a total of 96.
The town clerk’s office mailed out 1,169 ballots for the town’s 7,180 voters.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said with so many ballots being mailed, she didn’t expect many voters to cast ballots in person early.
In Norton, the first day of early voting had only 14 voters, and last Monday just four.
A total of 1,546 Democratic ballots and 543 Republican ballots were mailed, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Norton has 13,922 voters registered.
Foxboro had 143 in-person voters by Thursday, Town Clerk Bob Cutler said.
About 1,980 ballots were mailed, he said.
In Mansfield, only 198 cast ballots in early voting, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
The town clerk’s office sent out 2,913 mail ballots for the town’s 18,560 registered voters.
As of Thursday, 79 Wrentham voters voted in-person, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
A total of 1,596 ballots went out in the mail for 9,546 registered voters.
Rehoboth saw 74 turn out for early voting and mailed out 1,461 ballots for the town’s 10,074 voters, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Early voting brought in about 70 voters by Thursday, Seekonk Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
There were 1,626 requests for mail ballots.
In Norfolk, 76 residents voted in person as of Thursday, Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
The clerk’s office mailed out 1,403 ballots for the town’s 7,721 registered voters.
“The response was higher than I expected, but not actually surprising where the request card could be used for November as well,” Greene said.
The general election is Nov. 8.
