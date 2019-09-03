PLAINVILLE — The narrow bridge on Lake Mirimichi will soon close for reconstruction with it scheduled to reopen in May of next year.
The bridge, which connects Plainville to Foxboro, has been deemed structurally deficient by engineers.
The cost of replacing it with a concrete structure with guardrails and signs is expected to be $1.5 million, more than the original $800,000 estimate.
The price went up, according to town officials, when it was discovered the soil conditions would require pilings to be driven deeper than expected.
The new bridge will be narrow, accommodating only one car in one direction at a time, just like the present bridge.
Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said building a bigger bridge would require expanding the causeway through the lake that it is built on, an expensive proposition.
A state grant of $500,000 will be combined with a $700,000 town meeting appropriation and money from the town’s Chapter 90 road repair fund to pay for the work.
The closing will mean a long detour for people who use the bridge.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander said the situation will add four minutes to the response time to emergencies on the side of the lake closest to Foxboro.
Residents have complained about the inconvenience and the time span of the project, but plans have not changed.
Work on the bridge will be halted during the winter months, but the span will remain closed during that time.
