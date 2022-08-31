REHOBOTH — Land clearing for construction of a solar panel array has begun on a 30-acre parcel at 90 Pond St.
The array is being built by Nexamp Inc., which is headquartered in Boston.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
REHOBOTH — Land clearing for construction of a solar panel array has begun on a 30-acre parcel at 90 Pond St.
The array is being built by Nexamp Inc., which is headquartered in Boston.
Nexamp is leasing the parcel from the Rhode Island Boy Scouts out of East Providence.
The solar panels will take up about 13 acres and the entire project is about 25 acres, including access roads, perimeter space and a protected turtle habitat.
The project is expected to take about six months to construct, according to Keith Hevenor, communications manager for Nexamp.
He said the electricity-producing solar panels are expected to go online sometime in 2023.
“This is a Nexamp Community Solar project, so any National Grid customer in Southeastern Mass will be eligible to enroll in the program,” Hevenor said via email.
Recently, someone raised concerns about a turtle population in the area, but Hevenor said steps are being taken to ensure the turtles are not disturbed.
“The project has been approved by the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program,” he said. “In addition, Nexamp is working with environmental consultants to ensure no turtles are impacted as a result of the project and we have taken all steps to be in compliance with the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act.”
The Palmer River runs along the property’s northwest border and slices across a small part of it. Beaverdam Brook runs just outside its borders on the northeast side.
Like the Palmer River, Beaverdam Brook cuts across a small part of the property.
But according to the application, all of the proposed construction is outside of conservation resource areas and buffer zones. The one exception, according to the application, is a section of the entrance driveway, which extends into the riverfront area.
That area was a previously disturbed area, according to the wording on the application.
In addition to the solar panels, security fencing will be built along with stormwater management basins.
The site will also contain a battery storage system.
The main driveway is at Pond Street and a secondary driveway will be built off Wilmarth Bridge Road.
The planning board imposed 36 conditions on the project including a screening requirement so that it cannot be seen from the road or nearby homes.
And the conservation commission imposed approximately two dozen conditions.
Sitec Inc. of North Dartmouth designed the array.
The property is valued for tax purposes at $404,500, according to files in the assessor’s office.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.