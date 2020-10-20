Chartley Country Store, which opened in Norton over 40 years ago and later added a second location in Rehoboth, has been sold.
The new owners are Bob and Karen Ryan from Carver.
The business has been a family-oriented operation for decades and Bob Ryan said the intent is to keep it that way, although he and Karen plan to fix it up a little.
“We have no plans to make any major changes,” Ryan said in a Monday post on Facebook. “But you will see starting Monday that we will start sprucing up Rehoboth with a deep clean and paint where needed.”
Improvements to the Norton store will follow.
Ryan told The Sun Chronicle he worked in the electrical distribution industry for 25 years but grew tired of the travel involved and being away from his family, which includes four children.
“We are excited,” he said on Facebook. “We’ve been looking for a business for a while and came across Chartley’s which seems to be a perfect fit for us.”
The family intends to move to Rehoboth in the spring, Ryan said.
He said former owner Augie Fernandes, cousin to Joe Fernandes of the former Fernandes Supermarket chain, is still with the business and will be for at least a couple of weeks if not longer.
“He will have that option,” Ryan said.
Fernandes, who wasn’t immediately available for comment, started the business and has maintained a “hometown” and “family-friendly” feel for decades, customers said in a recent Sun Chronicle feature.
It has thrived through thick and thin with loyal customers from near and far.
The ones from far order Augie’s famous marinades online; the ones from near walk in and are especially fond of the freshly cut meat selection.
Chartley is known for its meat “bundles” which allow customers to buy in bulk and save money.
