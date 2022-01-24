WRENTHAM — Selectmen Stephen Langley is not running for a sixth three-year term in the April 4 annual town election.
Board as conservation commissioner Julie Garland and finance committee member William Harrington have pulled nomination papers for selectman along with Selectman Joseph Botaish, the board’s chairman, who is finishing his fourth term.
Harrington has returned his papers. Harrington has been on the finance committee since 2017 and Garland has also been on the conservation commission that long.
Langley, a former planning board member, has served five terms on the board of selectmen. He has at times served as chairman and is now vice chairman.
“I am not running for re-election. I am increasing my commitment to serve the Lions of District 33K by becoming District Governor,” Langley said. “It is a very time consuming position, and I did not believe it would allow me to serve either the citizens of Wrentham or the Lions of District 33K appropriately. Plus, I have served 15 years on the Wrentham BOS, and it is time for a break.”
The planning board has two three-year seats up, and incumbents James Lawrence and Michael McKnight have pulled papers.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson has taken out papers for another three-year term, and Edward Goddard has returned papers for another one-year town moderator stint.
For Fiske Library board of trustees, members Suzanne Bove and Lori Yarworth have taken out papers.
Besides those two three-year seats, there is an opening for a one-year slot held by Robert Casavant.
And for three three-year constable posts, Stephen Hamlin and Michael Galasso have taken out papers for re-election. The third constable position is held by Michael Abril.
Other offices available are a three-year local school board seat filled by Eric Greenberg, three-year board of health seat held by Peter Roman, one- and three-year board of assessors seats, the latter held by Irene Levesque, and a five-year housing authority seat held by former town clerk Carol Mollica.
Nomination papers are available at the town clerk’s office.
They are due back Monday, Feb. 14. The signatures of at least 50 registered voters are needed.