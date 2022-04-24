ATTLEBORO — Firefighters from multiple communities spent nearly three hours battling a large brush fire in the area of the reservoir around Interstate 95 that extended to a residential area off of Clifton Street.
Fire crews from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and Mansfield tackled the brush fire by setting up apparatus on I-95 and also going into the woods around the Manchester Reservoir off of Jenna Drive, which is off of Clifton Street.
Crews pulled hundreds of feet of hose line into the woods to battle the blaze, which firefighters say was fueled by recent dry conditions.
Firefighters said the flames were very intense when they reached them, often having to hike through thick brush, woods and swampy areas.
The fire was believed to be caused by the careless disposal of smoking material.
Traffic on I-95 near the merge with I-295 was backed up due to fire apparatus blocking two lanes of traffic on the highway.
The brush fire was reported around 3 p.m. and firefighters cleared just before 6 p.m.
While fighting the brush fires, firefighters also responded to two minor car crashes in the backups.