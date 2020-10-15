REHOBOTH -- A large-scale illegal marijuana operation was discovered off Winthrop Street (Route 44) Wednesday afternoon, and five people were arrested, police say.
Police about 1 p.m. responded with a search warrant at commercial property in the rear of 495 Winthrop St., Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
"The search was the result of an on-going investigation involving a large scale marijuana grow," Ramos said. "Police encountered several individuals inside of a large garage and attached building. Police encountered a large scale marijuana cultivation operation where over 200 mature plants and additional packaged marijuana was found. "
Also at the scene was a 4-year-old who was later released to the custody of the state Department of Children and Families, Ramos said.
Police seized two loaded firearms and a loaded assault rifle inside the building, Ramos added.
Arrested at the scene were: Moises Montero, 33, of Seekonk; Katitlin Munroe, 30, of Seekonk; Luilly Escotto, 32, of Lowell, Mass.; Carlos Cabeza, 42, of Waueregan, Conn.; and Henry Vilomar, of Bronx, N.Y.
All were charged with cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of firearm without an FID Card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a large capacity rifle. They were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.
Rehoboth Police were assisted by members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
