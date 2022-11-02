P Duncan and Ashley Stolba at MassWorks Grant 10.26.22

Paige Duncan, the town’s land use and economic development director and and Ashley Stolba of MassWorks with a copy of the $4 million state grant award which will help pay for the cost of signalizing the Walnut Street/Route 140 intersection.

 Town of Foxboro

FOXBORO — A $4 million state grant award to underwrite the cost of signalizing the treacherous Walnut Street/Route 140 intersection will likely pave the way for development of 200 affordable senior apartments on a 16-acre parcel nearby, according to state and local officials.

The so-called MassWorks infrastructure grant, announced last week by the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development, was part of a $3.5 billion economic development bill passed by the Legislature.