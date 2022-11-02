FOXBORO — A $4 million state grant award to underwrite the cost of signalizing the treacherous Walnut Street/Route 140 intersection will likely pave the way for development of 200 affordable senior apartments on a 16-acre parcel nearby, according to state and local officials.
The so-called MassWorks infrastructure grant, announced last week by the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development, was part of a $3.5 billion economic development bill passed by the Legislature.
The grant will pay for most, but not all, of the signalization project, as well as extending a sewer line along Walnut Street and across Route 140.
Paige Duncan, the town’s land use and economic development director, said that plans for senior housing on the adjacent land have been simmering for over a decade but moved forward in earnest three years ago when the town received a grant to fund signalization and sewer design plans.
“Without the signal, the affordable housing project could not be built, and without the affordable housing project, the signal would not have been funded,” Duncan said in a prepared statement. “This is a major win for Foxboro.”
According to Foxboro Housing Authority Chairman Gregory Spier, the senior affordable housing project would be commonwealth’s largest and the first developed locally in two decades.
The proposal, envisioned for a 16-acre parcel owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority, calls for 141 units in an initial construction phase, with 59 additional units to come later.
Earlier this fall, the housing authority had listed 162 applicants on its waiting list — 122 senior citizens 60 and older, and the remainder non-elderly disabled. The first round of lease applications is expected to be “heavily weighted” toward local residents, although a housing lottery system to fill available units is still required by the state.
“The MassWorks grant will take us one very big step towards fulfilling this development as proposed,” Spier said.
Officials said the private developer selected to construct and manage the project will make lease payments to the local housing authority, providing an income stream to help maintain and improve existing public housing units around town. In addition, the project will be subject to property taxes.
Work on the intersection improvements is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and take 12-18 months. Provided state funding for the housing project is forthcoming, the development team anticipates beginning construction of the housing project early in 2024.