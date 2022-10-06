RAYNHAM — The former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park is slated to be turned into a mammoth sports betting parlor.
Plans call for the dog racing track, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, to be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting site, media reports said.
It would be one of five such locations that are expected to open in Massachusetts next year, but owners contend it will be the biggest sportsbook in the country.
About $25 million will be spent on the facility which will be connected to famous casino names such as Bally’s or Caesar’s, owners said, adding they project it would bring in $100 million the first year.
Several hundred new jobs are anticipated.
Since the end of live dog racing in 2009, the site has operated as the Raynham Park Simulcast Center.
Bally’s owns Twin River casino in Lincoln, R.I. and another casino in Tiverton, R.I. where sportsbetting has been legal.
Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1 in Plainville is also hoping to offer sports betting.