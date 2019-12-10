ATTLEBORO — A large water main break Tuesday caused many homes and businesses in the area of O’Neil Boulevard and Pearl Street to lose full service for most of the day.
The break was reported about 4:20 a.m. by a police officer who said the water was “coming out pretty good” from the ground.
Water department crews spent a good part of the day repairing the break, wrapping up about 3 p.m., a water department employee said. A 9-foot section of 8-inch line had to be replaced.
City officials pointed out the water system has aging infrastructure in many locations, and water main breaks are common this time of year as the ground freezes and unfreezes.
Besides loss of water, customers also experienced reduced pressure and discoloration.
Mayor Paul Heroux mentioned the break on his Facebook page, advising residents to be patient.
Several residents commented on social media about the break.
“Water was black and sooty in my shower, tub and toilet. Glad I filled my coffee pot the night before,” Dawn Watters Withers said.
One customer described the water as looking like chocolate milk.
Another resident, Deb Ahern, remarked, “Not doing laundry today.”
If discoloration persists for more than 24 hours, customers are advised to contact the water department at 508-223-2222, Ext. 1850.
