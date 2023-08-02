In our fast-paced, tweet-a-minute news environment where some national stories, at times insufficiently vetted, are posted to social media under the guise of “breaking news,” stories such as this one are often overlooked.
That’s a shame, because this story can do something that many of those more serious ones can’t do: lift your spirits and renew your faith in humanity. This story will not only do that, it will also make you feel better about the world and make you smile.
The Sun Chronicle learned about this story thanks to Patti Waitkevich of Plymouth, a second cousin of Marion Potter, who has lived in Attleboro since 1996 with her husband Richard. Patti said Marion’s mother was her great aunt and that she’s been friends with the Potters since she was 30 (she’s now 62).
Patti, in a note to the paper, described the Potters thusly:
“A remarkable couple, still living in their own home with so much zest and passion for gardening. It is breathtaking to view their beautiful flowering landscape, including a small pond on their property (at 28 Sheffield Road) that attracts everything from birds and ducks, to deer, fox, and one year a coyote family.”
That — and especially the fact that the Potters celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary June 30 and that Richard on Friday will become a nonagenarian, joining Marion, who turned 90 Jan. 8 — inspired me to chat by phone with them about a few topics.
1. Their longevity
Both pointed to staying healthy and active as keys to living a long life.
“We are very thankful that the both of us have had good health. We have our minds about us, too,” Marion said.
“We really have a lot to be thankful for,” she said, adding she particularly attributes the couple’s longevity to staying active.
“If you don’t move it, you lose it,” Marion said, pointing out that “may be a simple saying, but it certainly has 100 percent validity to it.”
Richard added that genetics had a lot to do with their being a decade away from becoming centenarians. “Longevity had to be in my genes,” he said, saying his mother lived to 97, while Marion’s father lived to 102 and her mother lived to 94.
2. Their long marriage
The couple, who never had any children, were married on a warm, sunny day in 1956 at the South Walpole United Methodist Church. Marion recalled that the reception was held at her parents’ house.
The teenage sweethearts met at church. “We dated for a couple of years in high school, then a couple of years after high school and then he was in the Army for three years,” Marion said.
Richard went into the Army in April 1953 during the Korean War, but he never saw action in Korea. He split his time between the States and Germany and he vividly recalled his last assignment. He said he was a staff sergeant and had to travel with 600 prisoners aboard a ship back to the United States that broke down in the Atlantic in 100-foot seas.
What’s the key to a long marriage?
“It’s give and take,” Richard said. “That’s all. The younger generation doesn’t give and take.”
Marion said staying together depends on sharing similar interests, and tolerance. It’s important to “respect the other person,” she said, as well as “being faithful.”
3. Their careers
Both had long careers. Richard was a contractor-builder and said he worked for four to five different contractors as a superintendent. He remodeled many of the high-rise office buildings in Boston, he said, as well as many other structures, including rest homes, schools and post offices.
After living in Michigan for a while, the couple moved to Norfolk, where Richard served as a selectman for about six years in the mid-to late ’70s, four years as chairman. When he moved to Attleboro, he was active with the Historic Preservation Society, where he helped fix up the Academy Building.
Marion was a secretary for the Norfolk school system for more than 25 years at the Freeman School, which is now the Freeman-Kennedy School.
Now, both stay active with their gardens. Marion joked that Richard works all spring protecting his vegetable garden from rabbits and other wildlife, while she concentrates on planting flowers.
4. Animal lovers
While they’re forced to fend off bunnies from their respective gardens, they both adore animals, especially dogs and cats.
“If I won the lottery, I think I’d probably spend most of it on pets,” Marion quipped. “But I don’t play the lottery, so I won’t have to worry about that.”
5. Richard the builder
Richard, meanwhile, is still a contractor; for example, he said he’s built birdhouses and a wood duck house.
“I do my projects in the wintertime in the basement,” he said, while also working on home repairs. “I just finished my back steps and now am working on my rear steps to my basement,” he said.
Although Richard is turning 90 on Friday, Waitkevich said a surprise party to celebrate both their anniversary and Richard’s 90th was held July 25 at the Norton home of Richard’s niece Gail Cannata and her husband Ronnie.
On his birthday, Richard Potter will celebrate, weather permitting, by working in his beloved garden. So, if you see him toiling away, wish him a well-deserved happy birthday.