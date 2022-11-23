ATTLEBORO — The region’s largest outdoor holiday light display returns this year with more than 400,000 lights.
The Christmas Festival of Lights at LaSalette Shrine on Park Street opens Thanksgiving night, set to illuminate at 5 p.m.
The display runs until 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, with thousands expected again each night, and the biggest crowds on weekends and around Christmas.
This year’s theme is “Christ: The Living Light.”
“Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil,” said the Rev. Flavio Gillio, the shrine’s director, “Generations of men and women have all declared that, even in times of darkness” they have found the “light.”
“Come visit us and allow more than 400,000 lights to brighten your spirits and join us in celebrating,” Gillio said.
Besides the lights, popular attractions as usual will include Clopper the Donkey at the outdoor manger near where the opening ceremony is held each year with the singing of “Silent Night.”
Andre Patenaude, known as “Father Pat,” again will be singing and playing his guitar at 3 and 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a special concert at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving.
The shrine is also offering photos with Saint Nicholas from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Welcome Center, and hayrides and a carousel from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Adjacent to the renovated International Creche Museum, there is a food court/cafeteria with a snack bar, hot chocolate, and cider.
All buildings open to the public will close at 8:30 p.m.
There is no charge for entrance or parking but donations are accepted.
The Christmas illuminations began in 1953 when the Missionaries of Our Lady of LaSalette established a Catholic shrine in Attleboro. The shrine was inaugurated on Dec. 8, 1953, and to celebrate the opening so close to Christmas, a Nativity scene was displayed and some evergreen trees were decorated with Christmas lights. Since that humble beginning, the religious illuminations have grown to become the largest religious display in New England.
For more information, visit lasaletteattleboroshrine.org.
