ATTLEBORO — LaSalette Shrine’s annual Family Festival is taking place this Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.
The festival will take place on the second parking lot on Park Street (Route 118).
The schedule is as follows: 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday; noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.
The festival will include rides for children, amusements for the whole family, and LaSalette food booths that will sell chicken sandwiches, Portuguese pulled pork, Linguiça sandwiches, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, ice cream, as well as a Filipino dish (chicken Adobo with rice).
