ATTLEBORO — LaSalette Shrine is again hosting a carnival as part of its annual Family Festival this weekend.
The carnival and festival raise money to help the Park Street (Route 118) shrine and will feature rides, games and food.
The schedule for the festival is noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.
Fiesta Shows opened its carnival Thursday and it will remain at LaSalette through Sunday, June 6.
The carnival will open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Next Thursday and Friday it will open at 6 p.m. Typically the carnival closes between 10 and 11p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and Sundays a little earlier.
There is a contactless ticketing system besides online payment options.
For more information, call 978-219-4232 or visit customersupport@fiestashows.com.
