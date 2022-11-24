LaSalette Lights Test
LaSalette Shrine’s annual light display, seen here during a Tuesday test run.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Favorable weather conditions on Thanksgiving brought out one of the largest crowds in the past several years for opening night of the holiday light display at LaSalette Shrine.

Thousands were on hand as the more than 400,000 lights spread out on about 10 acres off Park Street flickered on at 5 p.m. as they will every day through New Year’s Day.