ATTLEBORO — Favorable weather conditions on Thanksgiving brought out one of the largest crowds in the past several years for opening night of the holiday light display at LaSalette Shrine.
Thousands were on hand as the more than 400,000 lights spread out on about 10 acres off Park Street flickered on at 5 p.m. as they will every day through New Year’s Day.
The region’s largest outdoor holiday light display attracts many out-of-staters, including Bonnie Souvigney of Eastford, Conn., who was pushing her 8-month-old son Vann in a stroller.
“I think it’s absolutely beautiful,” Souvigney said of the colorful displays. “We come every year but this is the first time coming on opening night. We usually come closer to Christmas.”
Trevor Cardoza of Fall River is another regular.
“It’s pretty nice,” Cardoza said of the lighted landscape. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid.”
The Christmas Festival of Lights goes dark each night at 9 p.m., but until then there is plenty to do on the shrine grounds.
Besides the lights, with this year’s theme “Christ: The Living Light,” popular attractions as usual include Clopper the Donkey at the outdoor manger near where the opening ceremony is held each year with the singing of “Silent Night.”
Andre Patenaude, known as Father Pat, again will be singing and playing his guitar at 3 and 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There was also a special concert Thanksgiving night.
The shrine is also offering photos with Saint Nicholas from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Welcome Center, and hayrides and a carousel from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Adjacent to the newly renovated International Creche Museum, which was closed Thursday night, there is a food court/cafeteria with a snack bar, hot chocolate and cider.
There are also special holiday masses.
All buildings open to the public will close at 8:30 p.m.
There is no charge for entrance or parking, but donations are accepted.